The Western NSW Local Health District has had a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 501 identified in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday night. It includes 169 new cases in the Dubbo local government area - the highest recorded since the pandemic began. It's more than double the previous high of confirmed cases in a day for the region, and the first time all 22 areas in the local health district have had a confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. There were 83 new cases in Orange, 49 in Bathurst, 34 in the Mid-Western local government area, 22 in the Warrumbungle LGA and 19 in Narromine. Eighteen new cases have been identified in Parkes, 17 in the Cabonne LGA, 15 in Forbes, 12 in Blayney and nine in Cowra. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Eight cases have been identified in both Coonamble and Gilgandra. Brewarrina has recorded five new cases, Bourke and Walgett have four, Weddin has three, there are two apiece in the Bogan LGA, Cobar and Lachlan LGA, and a single case has been identified in Oberon. The Western NSW Local Health District has urged people to have a plan ready in case someone in the household needs to self-isolate because they have COVID-19 or are waiting on test results. Information on forming a 'Plan C' can be found on the WNSWLHD website. WNSWLHD acting chief executive Mark Spittal said he expected the numbers to "go back and forth a bit, but remain high". "We know that the Omicron variant moves very quickly, and that while extremely good vaccination rates have slowed the spread, and prevented wide-spread serious illness, high rates of transmission are going to be around for a while," he said. "This isn't cause for panic, but it's an important reminder that everyone needs to have a 'Plan C' for how their own household will manage if someone needs to isolate with COVID-19 or while they're waiting for a test result. "Our healthcare teams will assist those in most need, either in our hospitals or in their own homes. But the volume of cases, and the relatively mild symptoms experienced by many people, means that we cannot possibly assist everyone and individual households should have a plan." Mr Spittal said the WNSWLHD would be adjusting its services over the coming week to prepare for a significant increase in emergency department activity and hospital admissions anticipated later in January. A decision on the planned commencement of non-urgent elective surgery is expected to be made soon. "That is not a decision that any LHD takes lightly because it has a real impact on those people who need non-urgent surgery. We know that many people listed for non-urgent surgery have already faced delays as a result of the pandemic," Mr Spittal said. "Managing the balance between the demands of the pandemic and the needs of those who need care for other conditions is a challenge that no public hospital can avoid and we have to take a sensible approach to how we manage that." Mr Spittal said that urgent surgery would continue based on the clinical needs of patients. "The best thing that everyone can do to help us reduce the impact on those who need healthcare services for any reason is to follow sensible hygiene practices well, such as wearing a mask when indoors and around others, keeping a sensible physical distance, and regular handwashing. None of that is too much to ask or expect of each other." Mr Spittal urged every household to consider: *Vaccination. Make sure everyone's vaccines are complete, including booster shots where eligible. Vaccine bookings can be made through the Federal Government's Vaccine Clinic Finder (www.healthdirect.gov.au) website, including for 5 to 11 year olds from 10 January. The majority of Australia's vaccine program is being delivered through general practitioners and pharmacies, with the Local Health District vaccinating from hubs in Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo along with mobile clinics. *Know who needs to be tested (www.nsw.gov.au). PCR tests, the type administered in clinics and drive-throughs, are now prioritised for vulnerable groups including: *What is your household plan for how you if someone in the household - or the entire household - needs to self-isolate, including: In NSW, there were more than 35,000 new cases identified in the same 24-hour period. There were 108,884 tests conducted in the 24-hour period. Eight more people lost their lives, 1491 were in hospital and 119 patients were in intensive care units. There are 184,413 active COVID-19 cases across the state. Testing for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is available at the Dubbo Showground between 8am and 4pm. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

