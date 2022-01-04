news, local-news,

Savannah-Lei Barsby and Brayson Gillies are "smitten" with their beautiful little girl, the first baby born at Dubbo Hospital in 2022. One hour and three minutes into January 1 they welcomed Everley Ann Gillies into the world. Her birth has made them a family of three. "Everley is our first child, both Brayson and I are very smitten with our beautiful little girl," Ms Barsby said. Her daughter was due to be born on December 30 but she had everyone guessing as the time grew nearer, Ms Barsby said. "I always thought I'd be the one to go early because I'm so little and early pregnancies run in my family," she said. "As the date got close everyone started putting in bets for when she'd arrive and some said New Year's. "When Everley was born I was very surprised when my partner told me she was born at 1.03am on January 1, 2022." The Dubbo mum said it was definitely a special story to be able to share with Everley when she gets older. "Especially because she was born on her Uncle Corey's birthday," Ms Barsby said. Mum and bub have felt surrounded by love. "I'd like to thank my amazing partner, family and friends for their support throughout my whole pregnancy, a massive shout-out to Kathryn at The Centre Midwifery for being an amazing support person throughout and especially to Estelle, Jen and Mel at the Dubbo Base Hospital for showing great care towards Everley," Ms Barsby said. Her daughter's name has long been a favourite. "Her name was chosen way before I was even pregnant, I was sitting with friends and we were sharing stories about her birth stories and I had said I wouldn't know what to call my baby if she was a girl, the name Everley was mentioned and I fell in love with it from the day it was said," Ms Barsby said. The Centre Midwifery said in a post to Facebook Everley was the first baby born in Dubbo for 2022 and "perfect in every way".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/75209f5d-29ae-457e-b22d-134617ef91e2.png/r69_0_1131_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg