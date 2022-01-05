sport, local-sport,

Dubbo's Emma Hughes is in with every chance to make another appearance for the NSW Breakers in their National Women's Cricket League match on Thursday. The Breakers will travel to Canberra to take on the ACT Meteors in what will be their third match of the season so far. Hughes has been named in a star-studded 13 player squad which features Australian representatives Alyssa Healy, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner and Rachael Haynes. The Breakers will also welcome back key all-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson who returns from injury. Former Macquarie bowler Hughes and Orange's Phoebe Litchfield both impressed during the opening two matches which came against Victoria in December last year with the latter also being named in the squad which was released on Monday afternoon. READ ALSO: Hughes played only the first match of the season but picked up a wicket on her debut while Litchfield hit a half century in the following match. Hughes took the figures of 1/41 from her nine overs in her first match for the Breakers while fellow debutant Maitlan Brown also took a wicket in the opening round win. The Breakers currently sit at the top of the table and will be looking to continue their good form after two wins from their opening two matches. The Meteors are yet to play a game so far this season and will no doubt be looking to start their WNCL campaign on a high against their rivals the Breakers. Unfortunately, two players will miss out on selection for Thursday's match but could very well play in NSW's following match on January 14 at North Sydney Oval. Canberra's Manuka Oval will host the match which is set to begin at 10am on Thursday.

