news, local-news,

The first permanent Driver Reviver site in the Dubbo local government area has been established at the Wellington Visitor Information Centre. It was funded thanks to $26,700 from the federal government. Dubbo Regional Council has used that money to install two outdoor table settings and a new coffee machine. A circular bench and new bins will also be added to the site. Council's director culture and economy Natasha Comber said the Dubbo local government area was a popular tourist destination, especially with the family drive market. "While Taronga Western Plains Zoo is a great asset to our region attracting a large number of our travellers, it's these types of commitments to amenity that will encourage travellers to take a break from their journey through to Dubbo or beyond and enjoy a free cuppa whilst the friendly Information Centre staff tell them about the marvellous experiences right here in Wellington," Ms Comber said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Having the Wellington Visitor Information Centre as an official Driver Reviver rest stop means drivers can plan ahead knowing they have somewhere to stop, grab a coffee and some biscuits, use the amenities and learn more about the whole region before safely going on their way." The information centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Ms Comber said first and foremost the Driver Reviver would be offering a safe location to drivers to take a break and reduce driver fatigue. Traffic volumes for both cars and freight vehicles in the LGA have increased by 53 per cent in the five years to 2021, while between 2015 and 2019 there were 867 vehicle crashes where 28 were fatal and 200 were classified as serious. Wellington's location on the Mitchell Highway will capture travellers from Sydney to Dubbo and further into Western NSW, allowing drivers to better manage fatigue with the aim of reducing opportunities for road accidents. However, Ms Comber said the Driver Reviver was also an opportunity to encourage travellers to stay longer and include some Wellington experiences into their trips. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/2feaf3c6-8150-4a59-a630-655d85e71671.png/r0_1569_2448_2952_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg