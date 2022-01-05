Deadly Dubbo parvovirus outbreak: Is your dog vaccinated?

news, local-news,

A Dubbo vet is urging locals to have their dogs vaccinated for the potentially-deadly parvovirus after a surge of cases were identified in the area. Dubbo is currently a hotspot for virus cases according to the ParvoAlert.com website, with 28 cases logged in the region. But local veterinarian Dr Lydia Herbert from Orana Veterinary Services said she was seeing up to a few cases per week of puppies and dogs presenting with parvovirus, and in November the number was closer to one case per day. Sadly, many of the dogs that presented to her clinic were too sick with the disease and had to be euthanised. Dr Herbert said if parvovirus-affected dogs were brought in early enough they could be saved up to 90 per cent of the time, however this involved an expensive hospital admission that required intravenous fluids, antibiotics and supporting nursing care. She said it was much cheaper to have dogs vaccinated against parvo. "The parvo season usually runs every year from October to March. But because we've had such a wet year this year with a cool summer, we've seen an exponentially large outbreak compared to what we would usually see," she said. The deadly virus affects dogs' gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by direct dog to dog contact as well as contact with contaminated stools, environments or people. The virus can live for up to ten years in the environment, meaning dogs could be affected on a walk or in their own backyard. "The disease is so contagious that if you were to walk through a contaminated area and walk through the house, the soil from your shoes would be infectious. So it's still important to vaccinate dogs that live inside," Dr Herbert said. Signs and symptoms your dog may have parvovirus include: severe, often bloody, diarrhoea; vomiting; lethargy; and loss of appetite. Puppies should initially receive three vaccinations against parvo at six, 10 and 14-16 weeks of age, then yearly after that for the rest of their lives. The yearly booster injection most dog-owners have at their vet covers parvovirus, along with distemper and hepatitis, but it's worthwhile checking with your vet to make sure your dog is covered. "Please, please, please vaccinate your dogs," said Dr Herbert. "We've seen so many sick dogs this year, it's 100 per cent preventable, and it's heartbreaking having to euthanise dogs that could have been prevented." Co-founder of charity Paws for A Purpose, Dr Mark Kelman, thanked Dr Herbert for diligently reporting parvo cases on the ParvoALERT.com online tracking website. "During a parvo outbreak it's important that communities come together to help stop its spread by vaccinating their pets," said Dr Kelman. "Any pet owners and breeders in Dubbo who are unsure if their puppy or dog is fully vaccinated, should check in with their vet immediately to ensure they can be vaccinated as soon as possible if they are overdue."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/fe16b7c7-c378-479b-a226-dda1474f17a9.jpg/r3_287_5612_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg