Two up and coming Dubbo cricketers will have their chance to shine early next year after being named to play in the Cricket NSW Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander T20 Cup. Dubbo Rugby Junior Cricket Club's Amali McNeill and Dubbo CYMS Cricket Club's Trae Smith were selected in the Sydney Thunder women's and Sydney Sixers men's squad respectively to feature in the four-day carnival which is set to be held Albury from January 11-14. Players from Dubbo are no stranger to this event with Ben Patterson, Marty Jeffrey and Doug Potter all representing the Sydney Thunder in previous years. NSW men's Indigenous Coach Jeff Cook told Cricket NSW media the carnival provides a wonderful opportunity for First Nations players to showcase their skills. READ ALSO: "The initiative of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander T20 Cup is to identify and give young players an opportunity to represent NSW in the National Indigenous Cricket Championships and further develop as a player and person," he said. "It is pleasing to have many players return and play in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander T20 Cup, as well as new young cricketing talent enter the program. "I am looking forward to seeing all the players showcase their skills and create new and old friendships within both teams." Callee Black will also feature alongside McNeill in the Thunder women's line-up which will be captained by Julie Muir. "Due to the struggles with COVID around this time last year and again this year, we're all doing it tough," Muir told Cricket NSW. "But there is nothing like getting all your mob together and checking in and supporting each other. "There is no better way of doing this than playing the game that we all love and enjoy." The Thunder and Sixers men's teams will play three pool games followed by a final and/or third place play-off fixture due to their competition having four teams. The women's competition will be a tri-series with each team playing each other once, before a final play-off.

