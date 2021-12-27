sport, local-sport,

She had to beat one of her good mates to do it but McKayler Barnes and Kingston Shannon did enough to take out the Gerard Yeo Memorial on Sunday evening at Dubbo Showground. Acting as race four of the evening and one of two showcases', the Gerard Yeo Memorial had a hotly contested field but it was Barnes who turned about the pick of the lot. Scaramucci ($3.20) led the race heading into the final bend after a fast start before Kingston Shannon ($7.50) pushed out wide to storm home late in the race to take the win by just over a length. Following the race, Barnes said the win was special for personal reasons. "It's a really good race especially here because my dad has his own memorial race," she said. "But for that family, it's really good." While she admitted she does not know the Wilson's or Yeo's particularly well, Barnes said Tom Pay gave her a bit of insight into what the memorial race meant. "Me and Tom Pay were talking on the way up and he really wanted to win it," she said. "Because he is really close with the family but I don't really know them. "But it was cool to win it knowing that Tom knows them." READ ALSO: Scaramucci trained by Greg Rue finished in second and Barnes was pretty pleased to get one over one of her good mates on the night. "I was pretty confident because I know he never makes ground on the corners," Barnes said of Kingston Shannon. "Me and Greg Rue always have a milkshake on each other because one of us always beats the other. "Archie hasn't been racing Greg lately because I gave him a little bit of a break. "When Greg saw he was against him he said 'he were go again'. "It was good to win, he has only had the two starts at Dubbo and won them both." Tom Pay got a win of his own later in the evening with Justanotherforex taking out the Thank You Craig Dumesny 3YO Pace but a mammoth 14 lengths while Arthur Clancy also won. Garry Edwards and Jayjaybenny won the other feature of the evening in the Colleen O'Neill Memorial by two lengths ahead of Eight Gauge. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

