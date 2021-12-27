sport, local-sport,

It may have been closer than she would have liked but Elissa Meredith was pleased with the performance of Angie Emm at Wellington on Boxing Day. Meredith rode Angie Emm for Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm in the Wellington Boot Carnival Class 1 Handicap (1100 metres) and was good enough to just hold on for the win. Angie Emm ($1.70) came into the race highly favoured by many and proved why as Meredith held the inside along to the fence for the majority of the race before kicking away late only to be trailed by three fellow runners. Tiger King ($9) looked like it may take the lead but Meredith and Angie Emm held on to take the win by a narrow margin. Travanti finished back in third place ahead of Rylan's Pick which is also trained by Lundholm. READ ALSO: Following the race, Meredith admitted she was pretty stoked with the win. "It was good," she said. "I thought she'd have enough speed to lead. "Obviously, Wellington is a real front runners track. "I was just hoping because in the recent races she's been weakening a little bit late. "But she was good enough to hold on today." As Tiger King made a move late, Meredith said she was well aware of the fast-finishing horse. "I was a bit worried," she said. "I could see that horse out wide but it was really good she held on." In the day's other races, Michael Lunn's Bavarian Watts took out the Become A Wellington Club Member Maiden Plate (1700 metres). Lunn added to his win tally in the Greg Hudson Appreciation Benchmark 50 Handicap (1400 metres) with Proudest Moment winning. Diggers Reach took out the second race of the day in the Over The Line Racing Maiden Plate (900 metres). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/6035df4c-8b74-47ce-b80b-53077b0bef46.JPG/r3_37_5566_3180_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg