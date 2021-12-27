sport, local-sport,

Mudgee trainer Bob Howe knows his horse Byzantium feels comfortable at Wellington Race Club after winning yet another race at the venue on Boxing Day. Byzantium came into the Glen Gallic Stud Benchmark 50 Handicap (900 metres) with strong form after winning last start in Warren on December 10 but Howe knows Wellington could be the horse's favourite track. Starting in barrier one, Byzantium ($2) looked in complete control of the entire race and was ridden to perfection by Anthony Cavallo to lead from start to finish to win by two and a half lengths ahead of second-place finished Baby Merlin ($12). Howe knows he achieved what he set out to do when travelling to Wellington with one of just six horses from his stable. "He doesn't knock up winning races so that's the reason he is there," he said. "He won this race last year. "He come here for one reason and hoping you're going to win. "He's limited. "That's why you've got to target these meetings. "He is no world-beater." READ ALSO: Howe also praised the ride from Cavallo who showed his class but the trainer admitted he had a feeling the horse would be right near the front of the race coming into the final straight. "We got the gun draw," he said. "He was always going to be either box seated or in the lead." While Byzantium was focused on winning at Wellington, Howe mentioned the horse has a different kind of competition coming up in just under a weeks time. "He is showing at the moment as well," he said. "He's in an off the track final next Sunday at Hawkesbury. "He does everything this horse. "My daughter pony clubs him as well, there was dressage last Sunday." While dressage and show events may hinder other horses, Howe knows it hasn't had that effect on Byzantium. "It hasn't hurt him as well," he said. "The horse has raced on better as he has gotten older. "We probably weren't entitled to have him still in work, his form was awful. "We just persevered because we own him." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

