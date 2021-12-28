sport, local-sport,

A pair of Dubbo based trainers will make their way down to Sydney this weekend for the chance to win a TAB Highway Handicap. Clint Lundholm and Brett Robb will both have a horse from their respective stables run at the Australian Turf Club on Saturday in the $100,000 Highway Handicap. Activation will represent Lundholm in the first big race for the trainer after moving across from Kody Nestor earlier this year. Activation was below its best it last competitive run at Wagga Wagga in early December but showed just why it took out the Western Country Championships qualifier in Coonamble back in March after dominating a recent trial in Dubbo. READ ALSO: Robb will have Majority represent him in the same race and the latter comes into the meeting with some strong recent form. Majority has had three races since moving from Kris Lees to Robb and has won two of those with the other finish being a second place. Clayton Gallagher is looming as the likely jockey for the ride after being the saddle for the previous three runs. The final fields for the meeting will be released later this week before the race on Saturday.

