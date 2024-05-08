'It would mean the world': In-form Burton addresses Origin talk

He's had two chances at playing for NSW in the past and now, Matt Burton is eager to represent his state once again.
The Dubbo junior is riding high with the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs in 2024 as the club has seemingly turned a corner after several lean seasons, putting Burton and his teammates in the mix to play representative football.
In 2022, Burton played in two State of Origin matches for NSW, starting a left centre in both games but since then his move to five-eighth has made him even more versatile.
Following the Bulldogs' win over the Wests Tigers last Saturday, Burton told Fox League he would be thrilled to return to rep footy.
"It would mean the world," he said.
"It's a privilege to put on that jersey every time, I've had a taste of it and I'd love to get back there."
New NSW coach Michael Maguire has a wealth of options in the centres and at five-eighth for this year's squad.
A Dally M Centre of the Year and one of the in-form playmakers in the competition, Burton would definitely be a smokey for the five-eighth role but could find himself in the centres or as a utility.
Speaking to NRL.com, Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo said there is no reason why the Dubbo junior couldn't play for NSW this season.
"Matt Burton at his best should be in those teams but that's up to 'Burto'," Ciraldo said.
"Everyone's searching for consistency and if 'Burto' finds that consistency and does it for 80 minutes and does it for a few weeks in a row, then we won't be talking about if he's in those teams, he will be in those teams."
Still only 24 years old, Burton has also represented Australia at the 2022 World Cup, playing in the centres.
The Bulldogs currently sit eighth on the National Rugby League ladder and face a tough task this weekend taking on three-time defending premiers Penrith.
"He's still got a way to go," Ciraldo said of Burton ahead of the rest of the season.
"We're on the journey with him. He's improved a lot of things this year and I'm really excited to see him reach his potential. I know if he does that, we will be a better team for it."
Maguire's first NSW squad is likely to be announced later this month with Dubbo's Isaah Yeo the likely option at lock.
State of Origin will begin on June 5.
