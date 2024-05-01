Daily Liberal
Council sets record straight: Site testing 'club's responsibility'

By Allison Hore
May 2 2024 - 5:00am
Dubbo Council has denied withholding information about land contamination before signing a controversial land swap agreement with the local RSL.

AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

