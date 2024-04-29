SNAPPED: A multicultural gala night and a ride for a cause

The last weekend of school holidays did not disappoint with its weather and it didn't disappoint in terms of activities either!
Our photographer Amy McIntyre was there on Saturday morning to capture the action as members of the Central West Riders Social Motorbike Club set off on a charity ride.
Around 60 motorcyclists met at the Devil's Hollow Brewery in Dubbo for a ride to raise money for the family of a local girl who is suffering from an inoperable brain tumour.
Riders wore pink and purple in honour of the girl.
In the evening, she headed over to the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre for ORISCON's annual Harmony Week Gala Nite.
Members of Dubbo's multicultural community came together for an evening of food, dance, music and celebration.
Did we snap your picture this weekend?
