Do you remember the sense of invincibility you felt as a child when you donned a cape and imagined yourself as a superhero?
The Central West Riders SMC and Capes 4 Kids Australia are working together to bring that feeling to children facing challenging times in hospitals.
This partnership aims to raise awareness and funds for Capes 4 Kids, a registered Australian charity that provides capes to children, helping them embrace their inner strength and courage.
Ruth McAnally, the Vice President of Central West Riders SMC, spoke passionately about the event and its importance.
She said the need for continued support is to ensure the charity's work can make a difference in the lives of children and their families.
"The event is important to not only raise awareness of this awesome charity but to help raise much-needed funds so that volunteers can continue to make capes for kids who need a little bit more courage while in the hospital, as the charity operates purely on donations," Ms McAnally said.
On Saturday, September 16, 2023, Central West Riders SMC will host a charity ride spanning approximately 250 kilometres.
The ride will culminate in a family fun day at the Ploughman's Rest Tavern in Wongarbon. The event promises an array of activities for all ages, including raffles, auctions, face painting by Faces by Rie, fairy floss, popcorn, live music, and even a bike show with exciting prizes. Central West Riders will also offer T-shirts and patches for purchase, with the proceeds going directly to Capes 4 Kids.
Ms McAnally encouraged everyone to participate in the family fun day, emphasising the positive impact it will have on the community and the charity.
"I would encourage people to come along to the family fun day as it will not only get people outdoors in what will hopefully be great weather but also build a sense of community and support for a charity that was founded by Dubbo local, Heather Rogers," she said.
This year marks the inaugural ride for Capes 4 Kids, and Ms McAnally expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration.
"We are excited to be pairing with them," she said.
Looking ahead, she hinted at the possibility of making this an annual event, dependent on the success of this year's ride.
"As far as a yearly event, this could be a possibility if this year goes well," she said.
Central West Riders SMC is renowned for its dedication to raising money and awareness for children's charities.
Ms McAnally said they were "very excited about this event as the SMC members love helping to raise money and awareness for children's charities as they are our future".
"We also like to challenge ourselves to see how much money we can raise for great charities," she said.
For residents that want to donate to the cause, Ms McAnally said there were alternative ways to contribute.
"Residents can help out by coming along on the day to the Ploughman's Rest Tavern at Wongarbon from 12pm onwards and buy a raffle ticket or even bid in the auction we will have," she said.
Ms McAnally also suggested donating materials such as unused doona covers, cotton, and Velcro, which are utilised by the volunteers to create the capes.
For more information, please visit the Capes 4 Kids Australia and Central West Riders SMC 2018 Facebook pages.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
