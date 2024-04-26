From missing trials to leader in a grand final: Darcy aiming for glory with Knights

Having been late to join the Newcastle Knights' pre-season, Makaah Darcy knew she had her work cut out for her.
After playing for Parramatta in the Tarsha Gale Cup last season, the Dubbo junior was forced to change after moving to Newcastle for university.
"I was actually a latecomer to the team so I didn't go to any trials," Darcy said.
"I had some other commitments and I didn't know what I was doing with my footy."
Once settled in the Hunter, she called the Knights' coach, Andrew Johnson, and asked if he'd give her a shot. He said yes and the rest, as they say, is history.
The young Dubbo powerhouse not only earned herself a spot in the final squad for the under 19s competition, she impressed Johnson so much he asked her to be part of the Knights' leadership group.
Darcy has gone to be a key figure for the side which will play in the Tarsha Gale Cup grand final on Saturday, April 26.
"It's so exciting," the former Wiradjuri Goanna said.
"I was very late to meeting the girls and I didn't know anyone or how any of them played
"To see everyone progress through the rounds and see how much everyone has developed, it was a shock in a way but I always knew the girls had that ability."
After missing the finals last year, Newcastle finished the 2024 regular season in fifth. Big wins over Manly and the Bulldogs, teams which finished above them, followed in the finals to set up a decider date with the unbeaten Illawarra Steelers.
"I went into Tarsha this year with a massive goal to win the competition," Darcy said.
"This is my last year in it (Tarsha Gale Cup) and I've had my eyes set on winning a comp.
"We haven't played Steelers yet. We didn't play them in the round games and I think that's probably a good thing for us because we did lose some round games just based on having players in and out because of injury and sickness.
"The girls don't have a previous perception of the Steelers so I think the girls are ready."
Darcy will again line up at lock on Saturday.
While she's far from one of the biggest forwards in the competition, there will again be plenty of desire and effort in her performance.
"I try to lead with my actions," she said.
"I'm not the person who throws the orders out. Whatever I say, I try to implement in my own game and bring a positive mindset.
"Some of our girls are bottom age and this is their first year or rep footy so they came in and they lacked a bit of confidence.
"Some thought maybe they weren't ready for this level and I really try to bring the confidence out of the new girls and you've seen that this season."
While all the focus is on Saturday's grand final, Darcy does have one eye on the future.
Now settled in Newcastle, she's hopeful of earning a spot in the club's Harvey Norman Premiership squad for next season.
The Harvey Norman Premiership is basically a reserve grade competition under the NRLW and the 2024 season kicks off in July.
"I'm not too focused or worried about it for this year, I would love to make it, but just any time in the future," Darcy said.
"I just need to keep working hard and hopefully I can break into that reserve grade side and give it a crack."
The other motivation to make the side is her old sister, Majayda, will play for the Knights in that competition this season.
Another former star of footy in the western area, Majayda has gone on to have success playing in Sydney.
With family meaning so much to the Darcys, playing together would be a special moment.
"I have the most supportive family," Darcy said.
"My parents travel from Dubbo every week to watch me play no matter where it is. They haven't missed a game.
"They're always there and just to have that influence of my mum, who I really look up to, is amazing.
"She's so fit and she's still thriving in sport and my old sister made the Harvey Normal too so they set the platform for me and I look up to them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.