Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Push for a safety officer at council to engage youth, reduce crime

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated April 26 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A community safety officer could provide "tangible benefits " to the community when it comes to reducing crime, says a Dubbo councillor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.