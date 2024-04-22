'Wicked challenges' as council reveals rate rises, road funding for the coming year

Rates across the Dubbo local government area will likely rise by five per cent in the upcoming financial year.
The draft budget will go before the April Dubbo Regional Council meeting on Thursday night. It outlines how the council will spend almost $85 million during the financial year.
It proposes to increase rates by the rate peg as set by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
The annual charge for collecting rubbish for those with three bins is currently set as $516.66, with a pensioner rebate of $57.20. And the annual sewerage service charge for 2024/25 will likely be $846.56.
The cost of water will likely be increased by five per cent.
The budget also outlines the major projects expected to get funding during the 12 months.
However, it states: "The proposed draft budget does not address the required amount to cover the asset renewal backlog of $114 million. Without obtaining capital grant funding there is limited ability to fund additional renewals. Options to address this backlog are being considered as an ongoing project.".
There is $42 million proposed for roads as part of the draft 2024/25 budget.
It includes $31 million for major road construction, resealing and heavy patching such as, $10.3 million for the Newell Highway and River Street intersection, $4.5 million for stage one of the River Street west collector road, $3 million for the Blueridge link road and $2.2 million for Saxa Road.
Another $6.3 million has been allocated for the bridge improvements program with $3.2 million for Comobella Bridge on Saxa Road.
There's also $2.7 million put down for strategic land acquisition costs.
The council is responsible for 1158 recreation and open space assets. Those proposed for renewal in 2024/25 are:
The council's chief executive officer Murray Wood has acknowledged the difficulties the organisation is facing.
"Our region faces many opportunities and some wicked challenges. They include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties in the national economy juxtaposed with the knowledge that we will be a region that sees billions invested in new energy projects in coming years," he said in his budget message.
"A similar tension exists as council focuses on renewing existing assets to ensure long term sustainability but at the same time we must also invest to meet the needs of a growing and more diverse population."
In September 2023, the council made the decision to hire AEC to look into its finances.
It came after the council has reported consolidated net operating deficits for four financial years in a row, starting in 2019/20.
AEC's recommendation was for the council to increase its rates by 37.1 per cent across four years, starting with a 10 per cent rate rise in 2024/25.
However, the council decided it would not apply for a significant rate rise until 2025/26.
In his mayoral message with the draft budget documents, Mathew Dickerson said the roadmap for the year ahead was clear. He said the council would engage in strategic planning and forge meaningful partnerships.
"A significant portion of our efforts will be dedicated to the renewal of our assets, with an emphasis on enhancing our infrastructure, including bridges and roads across our cities, towns, and villages, to ensure they meet the needs of our growing region," Cr Dickerson said.
"Improving our assets is more than just an investment in infrastructure; it's a commitment to using them more intelligently and sustainably, paving the way for a future that we can all be proud of. This plan is not just a document but a guiding light for the council, ensuring that every decision made is in the best interest of the vibrant community we serve."
If approved by the councillors on Thursday night, the budget will be placed on public exhibition. It will be the community's opportunity to comment on how the council is spending money for the year before a final decision is made.
