Council estimates $9 million boost to economy following carnival

Dubbo Regional Council is predicting more than $9 million has been injected into the economy as a result of the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference.
The three-day carnival was held at the end of February, the beginning of a new multi-year deal which will see the event hosted in Dubbo until at least 2026.
It's easy to see why the council was so eager to secure the carnival after a successful event in 2023, with roughly 11,000 visitors making their way to Dubbo.
Players, coaches, spectators and officials booked out every accommodation provider in town and it is estimated the direct economic impact of $9,207,000.
Building on their success this year, council's recreation coordinator Tracey Whillock said they were happy with how things went.
"Last year was a very good carnival to start us off and expose people to Dubbo, it showed what we can do with major sporting events," she said.
"I think 2024 just cemented the fact that we can do major events and do them well, we gave people who came from all over the state a really good experience.
"It's not just down at the playing fields but within the whole community."
Dubbo was parachuted in to host the touch football tournament after it was taken away from Port Macquarie following 2022.
Dozens of people in and around this year's carnival were amazed at what was on offer in Dubbo, something Mrs Whillock also heard.
"We've had feedback from people wanting us to apply for other tournaments," she said.
"We've only had really good feedback."
Looking ahead, the tournament will be held in late February again next year and Mrs Whillock is hoping for more growth once again.
"The team numbers increased from last year to this year," she said.
"Which was really good, hopefully, that trend continues as we go through the next two years of that tender."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.