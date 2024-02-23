All the photos from day one of the Junior State Cup carnival

It was billed as one of the biggest events to be staged in Dubbo this year and day one of the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference carnival did not disappoint.
The event has brought more than 10,000 people to the city and those fans in attendance were treated to a number of thrilling matches at the Lady Cutler ovals.
Dubbo Devils teams also impressed, with the two under 14s sides particularly impressive.
Both the boys and the girls teams won each of their four games on Friday to be in a strong position on the weekend.
Matches are played all day Saturday before the finals are on Sunday.
If you would like to purchase any of the photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.