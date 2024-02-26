Dolphins avenge heartbreaking loss in scintillating grand final triumph

All Mitch Walkaden wanted to do after Sunday's Junior State Cup under 18s boys' grand final was to tie up a loose shoe lace.
But every time he bent down a different person was dragging him back up again to shake his hand or share a congratulatory hug.
Walkaden has been a constant figure in Central Coast touch football for roughly three decades but Sunday was one of the highlights as his under 18s side claimed Junior State Cup glory.
His team was talented, fast and extremely professional across three days at Dubbo and played some of their best footy in a convincing 15-6 grand final win over Newcastle.
"I'm unbelievably proud," an emotional Walkaden said.
"I've coached some of the boys since they were under tens and we've never won a State Cup before.
"To win the Northern Conference here in Dubbo this weekend, it's just unbelievable.
"I'm just so proud of them and so happy."
The result was particularly sweet given Central Coast suffered a heartbreaking loss in last year's under 18s grand final.
The Dolphins were undefeated heading into the 2023 decider but a final minute try secured a 9-8 win for Northern Beaches.
"We were here 12 months ago and there was a lot of tears when we lost on the bell," Walkaden said.
"So it was really nice to come back and some of the boys were able to avenge last year's loss and then the others who came up from under 16s were fantastic.
"It's a wonderful weekend."
Central Coast shot out of the blocks on Sunday at the Lady Cutler Ovals and scored the all-important first try.
It appeared briefly Newcastle had what it took to stay in the game but the Dolphins soon stamped their authority on the match.
With player of the match Jesse Walker leading the way, the Dolphins looked threatening almost every time they got in attacking range and they were quick to capitalise on any Newcastle error.
"They play a really nice style of touch where they do play eyes up," Walkaden said.
"It's not so much structured and they see what's in front of them.
"If there's an opportunity they'll use the ball."
In the under 18s girls match, it was familiar State Cup foes Manly and Nelson Bay doing battle.
Manly came out on top this year as Alyssa Medved starred in a dominant 13-4 grand final victory.
Northern Beaches finished the big winners of the weekend and were crowned overall State Cup club champions.
Northern Beaches won four titles on Sunday while they also finished runners-up in three to finish with a record-breaking club champion total.
