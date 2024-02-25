The best photos from finals day at the Junior State Cup

The final try has been scored, the champions have been crowned and the grandstands have been packed away.
The Touch NSW Junior State Cup Northern Conference carnival was another huge success at Dubbo, with the quality of playing surfaces and organisation only bettered by the standard of play on the field.
Northern Beaches were the big winners on Sunday as they were crowned club champions after a record points total across the three days.
Northern Beaches won four titles on Sunday while they also finished runners-up in three.
While there were no grand finals for the Dubbo Devils, the progress shown and all but two teams playing in finals on Sunday was another big stride forward for the association.
The under 14 boys' run to the semi-final was a particular highlight for the host.
Both the under 18s finals, as always, showcased some of the best young touch players in the state and both deciders certainly delivered for the fans.
Manly downed Nelson Bay in the girls' decider while an impressive Central Coast downed Newcastle in the boys' grand final.
