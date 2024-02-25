Fantastic under 14s and finalists prove Dubbo is making its presence felt

Sometimes the biggest compliment you can receive is simply starting to be noticed.
That's certainly the case for Dubbo Touch Association.
If hosting another bumper edition of the Junior State Cup Northern Conference carnival wasn't enough to put the association's name up in lights, the performance of a number of Dubbo teams certainly was.
In one of the Dubbo Devils' best showings at the carnival, all but two of its teams made it through to the finals on Sunday and the under 14 boys ventured as far as the semis before suffering a heartbreaking loss.
As much as the knockout losses hurt at the time on Sunday, the presence of so many teams in finals shows Dubbo is making ground on powerhouse associations like Northern Beaches, Manly and Newcastle.
"I feel like Dubbo is starting to be that club that people are feeling a bit threatened by now," Dubbo Touch president Nic Grose said.
"We've really been working hard on developing our junior program so I think, in the future, you'll hopefully be seeing us in grand finals.
"Even other people from other clubs are telling us how amazing our teams are going and how proud we should be as well.
"It's great and I'm just loving seeing the kids getting to be a part of it."
While there was plenty to be proud of, the performance of the under 14 boys side was a real highlight.
The team came into the tournament as one to watch and it didn't disappoint as it won seven-from-seven in the group stage and then downed Carlingford (15-0) and Newcastle (12-5) in emphatic fashion in Sunday's round of 16 and quarter-final respectively.
That set-up a semi-final meeting with Northern Beaches, who proved too difficult to rein in after shooting out to an early lead.
Northern Beaches won the match 12-5.
"You've definitely got to give a shout out to the 14 boys," Grose said.
"They really stuck it to everyone."
Sam Large, Nate Chapman, Hugh McAnally and Oscar McLeod were just some of the Dubbo under 14s players who starred across the three days.
Grose and her under 12s boys side were shattered after losing to Wallsend 5-4 in quarter-final while Dubbo's under 18s girls also made the quarters, where they lost 11-2 to Nelson Bay.
The under 10 boys, 12 girls, 14 girls and 16 girls all made the final 16 in their respective competitions.
"We had all of our teams bar two make it through to games on finals day today," Grose said.
"I'm really super proud of everyone. The players, families, the commitment from our volunteers.
"It's been awesome."
Grose added it was also a proud moment to have so many NSW Touch officials and visitors congratulating her and Dubbo Touch for such a well-run tournament across the three days.
