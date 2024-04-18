Moore's rugby journey just getting started as first grade comes calling

Just over a year ago, Kieren Moore had never played a game of rugby union.
Now, the former junior soccer star is preparing for his second season in the sport and his maiden year in first grade.
Before joining the Dubbo Kangaroos at the beginning of 2023, Moore had only played a handful of games of rugby league.
"I've played soccer my whole life since I was five, but my mates and I decided we needed a change," he said.
"We came over to union and haven't looked back since."
Starting his rugby career at flanker, it wasn't long before Moore found himself making his way through the grades, becoming a second-grade regular towards the end of 2023.
Last month he really impressed his first grade coaches, playing in the centres at a gala day at Warren.
"It's only my second year of playing union at all," he said.
"Last year I gave it a good crack, and this year I'm hoping to give it a better crack."
Starting at outside centre against the Rhinos, Moore was impressive and had a big fan in co-coach Tom Koerstz.
"I played in the forwards last year at flanker mainly," he said.
"They sort of threw me around everywhere last year, and then 'Koerstzy' (Tom Koerstz) asked me to have a run in the centres against the Rhinos.
"He loved me there, so I'm staying there, I think."
Happy to play wherever on the field, the Dubbo Roos rising star looks to make the club's starting first grade side for round one when they host Orange City at No.1 Oval.
The Roos last won a Blowes Cup first grade title in 2014, an anniversary the club will celebrate later this season.
With the competition looking likely to be closer than in recent seasons, Moore believes the Roos won't be short of motivation heading into round one.
"I'm very keen, we had a good pre-season," he said.
"We got in and got it done, so I think we'll be ready to go.
"A few guys who have been playing in the lower grades are looking to step up, so we will see this weekend how they go."
Orange City will make their way to Dubbo on Saturday for round one of the competition and are set to take on the Roos in every grade.
The Roos will also celebrate their cultural round this weekend
The first grade match will kick-off at 3:15pm.
