Trouble-plagued toy library 'urgently' needs new home

Less than a year after it moved into a "permanent" home, the local toy library is in desperate need of help.
Emily Bell, coordinator of the Orana Toy Library, told the Daily Liberal the library has less than a month to be out of its current space and is in urgent need of a new location.
"We're a small committee of mums of young kids with jobs usually... we're starting to get a bit of fatigue trying to find somewhere again," she said.
"We juggle all of that and then try to do this on top, we're doing our best to reach out to the right people."
This isn't the first time the future of the toy library has come under threat.
In September 2022, the toy library's old home underneath the Macquarie Regional Library was inundated with flood water a quarter of a metre deep. $12,000 worth of toys were destroyed.
After the flooding there was an outpouring of support from the community and local businesses for the toy library. The library was able to reopen shortly after the flood thanks to a local couple who let them use a retail space as a temporary home.
In April 2023, the toy library opened up in a new space they hoped would be a permanent home at the old Country Women's Association hall on Wingewarra Street.
"We thought we were in a permanent position in a permanent space... But from May 2024 once again, we are facing the devastating prospect of not having a space to operate out of," she said.
"It's just out of our control that we can't be there anymore. We can't really have toys if we don't really have anywhere to serve our members and be open.
"You want it to be somewhere where the parents can come in with their kids and the kids can have a little look and play and feel comfortable."
Ms Bell said the toy library has been servicing the community for almost 50 years. It provides families with access to over 800 high quality toys suited to different stages of their development for a small fee.
"It's good for families who can't always afford to buy new toys and great for families who care about sustainability and don't want to buy as much too," she said.
"We even have a few grandparent members, if they don't want to keep toys in their house permanently, they can come and stock up before grandchildren come."
She said the ideal space would be the size of a double garage or larger and be able to be open to members for borrowing twice a week.
"We're a small organisation but we are an active one," Ms Bell said.
"So if someone's looking to partner with us, then we have assets that can help, especially if there's any organisations that work with kids or in the sustainable sustainability space."
