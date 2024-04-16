Castlereagh corner: Bombshells start junior season with a bang

Just getting teams on the field is an achievement for the Binnaway Bombshells.
The town of roughly 500 people is the smallest in the Castlereagh League and battling for numbers is a common occurrence.
In 2024, the club won't field a first grade side but it proved on Saturday, April 13 it will still be a force by winning the Youth League pre-season knockout at Coonabarabran.
As much as the result was a reason to celebrate, the junior side is about much more than that for the club and community.
"It's huge because we struggle each year to get a first grade team. Some years we do and some years we don't," club president Brendan Phillips said.
"It's massive for the town because once football dies, there's not much for the kids to do around here.
"Basically everyone in town goes down to watch the football on a Saturday afternoon. It's really well supported and that's why we, as committee members and volunteers, put in all the hard work to keep it going for the town and the kids."
Not only do the Bombshells have a team, they have a genuine premiership front-runner.
There were some mixed performances early in the knockout, but the side put things right in the final and crushed Narromine 24-4.
"Without too many injuries and any bad luck, I can't see why they wouldn't win the competition now," Phillips fired.
"It's huge for a little town like us. To take it out and beat towns much bigger than us, it's a massive boost for the boys."
The result was a huge shot in the arm for the club after only "half or three-quarters" of a first grade side could be organised.
Only four Castlereagh clubs field Youth League sides. Narromine, Cobar and Gulgong are all bigger centres than Binnaway but the Bombshells put in a huge amount of effort to ensure they have the numbers.
The club must look outside its own town, with coach Steve Walker and his two sons coming from Coonabarabran while players from Dubbo, Mendooran, Coolah and others have previously featured across all grades.
"It's massive," Phillips said of fielding a side.
"Firstly, obviously, you've got to have a good coach and he's doing a magnificent job with them.
"We just offer a position to any kids from the surrounding towns that want to come and play with us.
"Locally we've only got a few kids so there's quite a lot of kids from other towns who are filling up the numbers."
Phillips wants Binnaway to have a first grade side again in 2025 and he's hopeful some of this season's juniors can step up.
The club will also nominate a side for the Castlereagh League's shortened reserve grade competition which starts mid-season in the hope of drumming up some interest and numbers.
As well as juniors, Binnaway will also field a league tag team this season.
The Bombshells women failed to win a match as the league tag knockout was played out alongside the junior competition at Coonabarabran, but Phillips was still upbeat.
"They're just a young team of girls who like playing footy and, once again, we get behind them and encourage them to have fun," he said,
"Obviously everyone wants to win all the time but as long as you're having fun and representing the club, that's all we can ask for.
"They should go alright this year and we're certainly aiming to make the semi-finals."
In the league tag knockout, it was a repeat of last season as Narromine and Dunedoo met in the final.
The decider was a high-quality affair for a pre-season match and the Jets ran out narrow 6-0 winners.
Nine teams contested the tag knockout and Narromine conceded just 14 points on its way to beating the Swanettes in the final.
Coolah, which has returned to the Castlereagh League for the first time in seven years, scored a win and a draw in its preliminary matches.
Coolah will next host the first grade knockout on Saturday, April 20.
Eight clubs will be involved with the hosts taking on reigning premiers and 2023 Clayton Cup winners Gulgong in a bumper opening round fixture.
