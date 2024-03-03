'Every club is a year-to-year proposition': Two late withdrawals a blow for Castlereagh

Castlereagh League secretary Bryson Luff insists there's no concerns about the health of the competition after two first grade sides withdrew less than two months out from round one.
Dunedoo Swans and Binnaway Bombshells have both withdrawn from the first grade competition, causing a scramble to reorganise the draw ahead of the April 27 kick-off.
Eight clubs - Gulgong, Narromine, Cobar, Gilgandra, Baradine, Coonamble, Coonabarabran and the returning Coolah Roos - will now take part in the 2024 competition.
While admitting it was a blow to lose two teams, Luff said in a competition which features so many small towns there was always a chance of teams dropping out or coming back.
"We have to realise that with the small population base that both of those towns are working with, they do well to get a first grade side," Luff said.
"I'm realistic to realise that pretty much every club in the league is a year-to-year proposition and I'd say that would be the same in a lot of other leagues too.
"But particularly with the populations of some of the towns that compete in our competition, they do wonderfully well to get one side let alone two or three."
The loss of two teams came after Coolah's comeback was confirmed for 2024 after having not been part of the competition since 2017.
Both Dunedoo - who won the premiership in 2020 - and Binnaway will still field league tag sides in 2024 while the Bombshells will also be represented by a youth league team.
The hope is having that presence for both clubs will help them regroup in the senior grade and return in 2025.
The Castlereagh League's shortened reserve grade season could also boost their hopes of returning.
The reserve grade competition only starts in the middle of the season and Dunedoo have already indicated they could field a team there as part of the plan to return the following winter.
While pleased to hear that, Luff said he and the league would be careful to monitor the hugely successful reserve grade competition so it doesn't create a negative impact on first grade.
"It's been a stepping stone for clubs to get back into first grade and that's what happened a few years ago with Binnaway," Luff said.
"But, by the same token, we don't want that reserve grade competition to become so attractive clubs find that an easy option rather than getting a full-blown first grade side.
"I think that could be a danger emerging because people who play, it's far easier just to play four or five games at the end of the year without having to commit to training for a full season.
"We have to find a happy balance. At the moment we're very happy with reserve grade but we have to be careful it doesn't become the tail wagging the dog."
Player numbers was an issue for both the Swans and Bombshells.
Dunedoo celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2023 and a number of players returned to the club just for that celebratory season.
On top of that, the club reported up to six players suffered serious injuries last season and were highly unlikely to play again in 2024.
A couple of players had also moved to the returning Coolah, but Luff was adamant the Roos' revival was not a factor in both Dunedoo and Binnaway's withdrawal.
"Both of those clubs actually voted to have Coolah back," he said.
