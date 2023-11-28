Daily Liberal
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Roos tipped to make immediate impact after return to play confirmed

Updated November 28 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 11:30am
The Coolah Roos are expected to make an immediate impact in the Castlereagh League after unanimously being voted back into the competition.

