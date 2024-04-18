A beautiful sing-along to timeless classics leaves crowd in tears

Dubbo's dementia choir is "bursting at the seams" and more than 100 participants took to the stage to perform some timeless classics.
On Sunday, April 14 hundreds of family and friends packed into Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre to watch the performance.
Jen Duncan had come to the performance to support her friend whose partner lives with dementia.
"I'm really keen to support the whole program, I think it's a fabulous thing," she said.
Ms Duncan had recently been to the first ever memory walk - a 2.5 kilometre walk for those living with dementia and anyone who wanted to learn more.
"You don't realise how many people are on this journey, that's not just a challenge for the person going through it but also for their carers and loved ones," she said.
This wasn't Ms Duncan's first time coming to the Sing Out Choir, having attended the event in 2023.
"It was fantastic, it's just amazing to see them enjoying themselves with a big smile on their faces," she said.
"It's brilliant and I hope that they can continue providing this service for many years."
Founder and dementia counsellor Anne Gemmell said when the group first gathered they only had 25 attendees but now they have over 100.
"I know, we're bursting at the seams, which is why we are moving to a bigger rehearsal studio," she said.
"We are continually witnessing a positive impact that music and connection brings to our community."
Ms Gemmell labelled the event as a "90 minute highlight real" of what happens every Tuesday when the group gets together.
"The community support has been so encouraging, from our faithful volunteers who we couldn't do this without, to our incredible sponsors and partners," she said.
"Thank you to everyone who attended, we've all loved preparing today's entertainment and it's my hope that our choir and its impact will continue to grow, giving voices to those that need to be heard."
