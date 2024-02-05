Three generations of Bruce's family have dealt with dementia, now he is leading the charge

Bruce McDermaid has seen first-hand the effects of dementia and what it can do to those around him, which is why he is leading the charge for a Dubbo first.
On February 11, Dubbo will hold its first-ever memory walk/jog at Lions Park to be held by Dementia Australia, an organisation Mr McDermaid knows well.
Three generations of the local's family have lived with the condition and he is doing all he can to help those in a similar situation.
"My brother has early onset dementia, he was diagnosed about five years ago when he was in his late 50s," he said.
"He was actually at Warren at the time and in the time since we've been able to move him. The awareness and the support in the community needed some work.
"My mother had dementia and she lived until she was 84 so I knew about it my grandmother also had it.
"Younger onset (dementia) is a bit more terrible, my brother couldn't work anymore."
Mr McDermaid said through his experiences with dementia, he wanted to do all he could to help spread awareness.
"It would have been very difficult for him so I stepped up to be his carer," he said.
"I see a lot of people in the same boat, I just want them to know that they aren't alone.
"There is help out there, one of the best organisations is Dementia Australia. Their website is great and they have some wonderful services."
Across Australia, 421,000 people suffer from dementia.
It is the second-leading cause of death in the country.
Mr Dermaid believes the 2.5km walk will be great for those with dementia and anyone who wants to learn more.
"It has two purposes, one is obviously fundraising which helps them provide those services," he said.
"The other is raising awareness and allowing people to mix with others who are in a similar situation."
Members from Dementia Australia will be at the event as well as the Dubbo Dementia Alliance.
The event will begin at 7:30am.
