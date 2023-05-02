Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Dementia Choir 'Sing Out' puts on a concert for Dubbo residents

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Happy tears were flowing in the packed out crowd at Sing Out Choir's first performance in front of an audience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.