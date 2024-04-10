Club great returns, league star arrives and Platypi are filled with belief

In the lead up to the start of the new Blowes Cup season, ACM will be previewing all six clubs ahead of kick-off on April 20.
From reigning premiers Bathurst Bulldogs to Dubbo Kangaroos, Orange City, Orange Emus, Forbes Platypi and Cowra Eagles, we'll be looking at each club's strengths, weaknesses, key players and more.
Next, it's the Forbes Platypi.
Mahe Fangupo is back and confidence is high at Forbes.
The NSW Country scrumhalf has not only returned to the Platypi in 2024, he's also taking on the first grade coach's role as well.
Last season the Platypi finished the Blowes Cup wooden spoon but that campaign is in the rear-view mirror and there's real belief the side can be back in the premiership conversation this year.
A former premiership winner with the Platypi, Fangupo played second-tier rugby with the Parkes Boars last season but is back to lead the club's planned revival.
He'll be assisted by another club legend, Andrew Hubbard, and the pair are bringing back a style of rugby not seen since the middle of last decade.
"He (Fangupo) is leading the way we want to play the game," Hubbard said.
"It's a dramatic change to last year, it's probably back to where we were sort of going when Heamani Lavaka was coaching.
"That's the sort of direction we were at but we weren't quite there. Mahe has really elevated it."
We've already said Mahe Fangupo's name a lot here, but he is one of the most influential players in the bush.
It was only a few years ago he was getting headhunted by the Hunter Wildfires' Shute Shield coach and he's dominated a whole host of Blowes Cup games previously.
He and Hubbard know what it takes to win at this level and that new leadership, combined with a few new faces and returning players like Matt Coles, there's a lot to like.
The new style is set to be more expansive and attacking so expect points from the Platypi in 2024.
"I know it's going to be tough, but I do honestly believe that we've got a side and a structure at this point that could rival your Bulldogs and Emus and Dubbo is up-and-coming and Cowra is still there and City have been a big improver over the past two seasons," Hubbard said.
"While we didn't really compete and had a lot of lopsided games last year, I do think with this new structure and some new players coming in, we can really compete with these sides and hopefully get us enough points to be competing at the back-end of the season, where we want to be."
It's a huge ask in any sport to go from the bottom of the ladder to the very top in the space of 12 months.
There's plenty of reasons for Forbes to be optimistic but it's going to take time for the best of the Platypi to be seen as they come to grips with the new, more expansive approach.
Nailing down a spot for Fangupo will also be key. While he's starred at scrumhalf in the past, he has been tempted to move a little wider during pre-season and the club does have depth in the halves.
Rugby league fans in the region are probably well aware of the name Tikiko Noke, but he's a new face for the Blowes Cup.
A former Fiji Bati national squad member, Noke has been attracted to rugby and the Platypi by Fangupo and the former Parkes Spacemen prop is quickly making his presence felt.
"He wants to try his hand at rugby and he looks good," Hubbard said.
"He's eager to learn and he's really impressed us with how much he wants to learn the game. He wants to be a force in the competition and he's got the drive for it.
"He's a pretty good leader as well. He's very vocal and it's going to be exciting to see him develop through the season."
Fangupo has also brought a few Welshmen who played for the Parkes Boars last season across to the Platypi.
Fourth
We're expecting a strong season from the Platypi. Fangupo will be massive and Coles and Noke are great additions to the forward pack.
It's a big ask to break into the top two but don't be surprised to see the Platypi mixing it with the best come finals time.
