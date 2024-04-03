Local women going from 'extremely undervalued' to celebrated thanks to new idea

"Little girls need to know that women supporting women is the only way forward."
It's that belief from Jess Redfern that has led to the establishment of Women of Wellington.
Women of Wellington started as an Instagram page highlighting the women in the town and the difference they were making to the community. Each woman featured on the page nominates another woman who can then share their story.
Ms Redfern, owner of new business Petal + Palm, said she wanted women to be proud of the differences they were making while also encouraging the community to celebrate everyone and everything the town has to offer.
The page has already featured business owners, Wellington's 2023 Citizen of the Year and performers.
But the Women of Wellington is more than just the Instagram page.
Starting on Thursday, April 4, monthly events will be held at Petal + Palm featuring a volunteer guest speaker.
The first will be Ms Redfern herself, focusing on mindset, overcoming procrastination and goal setting. It will be followed by midwife Natalie Mclean in May, talking about the town's midwifery services and the importance of mums looking after themselves. And in June accountant Pip Conn will share her end of the financial year tips.
All of the talks are free because Ms Redfern wanted to ensure there was no financial barrier to building the community.
Ms Redfern said she was passionate about promoting women because she believed the paid and unpaid labour of women, especially in rural communities, was "extremely undervalued".
"That's not good enough," she said.
"I am creating a platform that shines a light on the incredible Women of Wellington and the extent of their impact. Women have to support each other, and little girls need to know that women supporting women is the only way forward and just as importantly it needs to become normal for women to be proud of themselves and their own achievements too."
Ms Redfern lives her life by the manta 'so something today your future self will be grateful for'.
At the of the day she wants to know she's done something that will have made a positive difference to the community.
"I believe if you have an idea and and you have positive intentions behind it, you have an obligation to see it through," she said.
"The Wow! (Women of Wellington) initiative is my way of contributing to the community in the hope of creating a positive impact."
More information about the Women of Wellington can be found here.
