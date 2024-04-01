It's going 'absolutely terribly' but here's why the mayor is dancing anyway

Mathew Dickerson has danced exactly twice in his life.
"I danced at my wedding, I thought that seemed only fair to my wife, and then I did Dancing with the Stars once before in 2009," he said.
An article in the Daily Liberal on the mayor's dance in the competition says his teacher was trying to take him from a "terrible" dancer, to just a "poor one".
Despite that, Cr Dickerson is hitting the dance floor for a third time as part of this year's Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer.
He's one of the participants in the charity event which raises money for Cancer Council NSW.
Local stars are paired with a dance school to learn a dance to be performed at the gala event in April.
So far, Cr Dickerson said practice was going "terribly, absolutely terribly".
"There's no disrespect to Orana Dance Centre who have been fantastic, they've done a great job choreographing an exceptional dance. The only minor issue is they need an exceptional dance talent to undertake the dance," he said.
It's not helped by his recent participation in the Tour de OROC, followed by his current trip to Korea.
He'll arrive back in Dubbo one day before the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer. That day will be the first time he performs the dance with the Orana Dance Centre crew.
Despite all of it, Cr Dickerson said he had to say 'yes' to the event.
"Whenever I can I support things in the community. To get deep and philosophical about it, you're only on this planet once. Throw your hat in and have a go at everything," he said.
"If it was an Olympic gold medal I was chasing and my country was relying on me I probably would have said no but given the fact it's a little bit of fun and it's all about fundraising and raising the profile, than I'm happy to give it a go.
"I don't mind laughing at myself, or having a crowd laugh at me. As long as it's for my dance skills not my mayoral skills."
Last time he was part of the Stars of Dubbo, Cr Dickerson said it was a ballroom dance, so his "very talented partner" could show off her skills while he stood where he was told.
This year, Cr Dickerson said he would describe the dance as "freeform".
The Stars of Dubbo gala will be held on April 12. Tickets are available here.
To donate to Cr Dickerson's fundraising page, click here.
