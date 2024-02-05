Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
What's on

'Racked our brains for years': How a 90s idea is helping cancer patients

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 6 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dr Tony Geraghty has seen first-hand the volume of individuals who opt out of potentially life-saving medical treatments because they can't stay near the hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.