Are the programs tackling Dubbo's youth crime actually working?

A suite of controversial bail reforms being passed into law has led to renewed calls for more funding for programs to help prevent our region's youth from falling into a life of crime.
The reforms, which will bring in stricter bail tests for young people, were passed earlier in March in response to a growing youth crime crisis sweeping the region.
But Tatum Moore, CEO of the Dubbo Aboriginal Land Council, said rather than investing money into keeping kids locked up, she would like to see the government support programs which prevent them being "tangled in the justice system cycle".
"Giving children the services they need to stay off the streets, well-being support and mentoring and to be engaged in more productive activities... inspires social cohesion," she said.
"Funding could be used for these programs instead of being funnelled through the prison system.
Karly Warner, CEO of Aboriginal Legal Service NSW/ACT agreed. She said tightening bail laws to reduce youth crime "hasn't worked in a single place it's been tried".
"The positive and proactive solutions that could prevent youth crime are being ignored," she said.
"Regional communities should be furious that the government is not prepared to invest in services that will make them safer."
This preventative approach to youth crime is championed by a number of organisations working in Dubbo, including the Dubbo PCYC.
Their efforts together with officers from the local police district have helped hundreds of young people stay out of trouble.
Dubbo PCYC manager Sonya Rath says the programs give young people an opportunity to have positive interactions with the police.
"Some of [the kids] might be involved in a different way with the police, unfortunately, and this just breaks it down so that they know, not all police are there for negative reasons," she said.
"They actually try and build relationships with these kids so that they're not always negative and [the kids] get to see the police in a different light, they engage with them and shoot hoops with them."
Across Dubbo, police have dealt with offenders as young as 10 or 11 committing serious crimes like break and enter.
In September, 2023, acting western region police commander Bob Noble told the media that often these children came from homes that "were not good places for young people to be".
"If there's an opportunity to divert those people from the criminal justice system, we'll certainly do that, but we'll do whatever is necessary to protect the public," he said.
"But if they have to be incarcerated, to protect your community, we will do that."
Member for the Parkes electorate Mark Coulton said he regularly talks to community leaders in the region and they all agree that the issue stems from the home.
"Often these children are out on the streets at all hours of the night because for many of them, the streets are safer than their own home," he said.
"It's unimaginable to think about some of the atrocities our children are being subjected to or witnessing but it's the grim reality for too many."
More than 150 kids between the ages of 10 and 17 participate in Dubbo PCYCs 'Friday Fun Nights' every fortnight to do activities such as basketball, touch football, gaming and gymnastics. The idea behind the program is to help get kids off the streets at night.
Ms Rath said the program is popular and the older kids act as mentors for the young ones.
"[The] older kids definitely have a tolerance for the younger ones that's for sure. They're usually fairly patient," she said.
"And there is good interaction... if they're in gymnastics they might just be helping them, trying to show them things or down in the hall, it's making sure they get passed the ball and they're not left out. Most of the kids are pretty good with that."
Orana Mid-Western police commander Tim Chinn said the NSW Police Force's Youth Command along with Orana Mid-Western Police are "actively" engaged in programs that involve both prevention and intervention strategies for at-risk young people.
"There are three Youth Engagement Officers (YEO) stationed in Dubbo who are responsible for delivering the police's youth programs and youth initiatives which focus on early intervention to prevent and disrupt crime," he said.
The YEO's work with the PCYC, schools and external service providers within the command to interact with and provide mento opportunities to young people.
"Ultimately, the aim of the program is to steer them away from crime and build their engagement with education and employment opportunities within the community," he said.
Another project that the police have to combat youth crime is Project Walwaay.
The NSW Police Force initiative, has been in effect since 2019 and was endorsed by Wiradjuri elders. The project aims to provide crucial support to youth at risk and prevent their involvement in the criminal justice system.
The police and PCYC also host sporting programs on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, as well as afternoons. Ms Rath said they will go and pick the children up, do activities with them at the club, give them some breakfast before they're taken back to school.
"As soon as everyone is there in the morning they have been having a circle where people can go through what they've been feeling and they sort of rate their feelings out of 10," she said.
"Most of the time the kids are pretty high but sometimes might be feeling a little bit low so that is where they can work with that child to try and get better outcomes."
She said the program also boosts students' school attendance.
"We're picking them up, we know that they're fed, we know that they're gonna be right to start the day and then be taken to the school as well," she said.
Superintendent Chinn said the ongoing mentor and support programs for youth with local Aboriginal Elders and respected community members is also quite popular.
"We make sure to support those youths who have been charged with offences and give them guidance for programs and support services they can engage with," he said.
The Youth Command also leads the state-wide project, named Project Community, that is being run in the Orana Mid-Western Police District.
Superintendent Chinn said the project aims to reduce recidivism by having Youth Engagement Officers engage with young offenders who are currently in the criminal justice system.
"Youths are mentored by youth engagement officers while in custody and this mentorship continues after they are released," he said.
Ms Moore said more collaborations between council, community groups and the police like these would go a longer way to reducing youth crime than making bail stricter.
"There is an opportunity for the Dubbo Police, Dubbo Regional Council, local services or organisations and community groups to create a community task force, working together to provide a holistic approach," she said.
