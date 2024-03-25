Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

'Insanity': Premier ignores concerns about tougher bail laws

AH
By Allison Hore
March 26 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Indigenous groups and legal bodies have slammed NSW premier Chris Minns for ignoring their concerns about tougher youth bail laws.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.