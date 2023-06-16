Life Without Barriers will no longer be providing care and support to Aboriginal children.
On Friday, June 16 the not-for-profit organisation launched its Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan in Dubbo where they announced its commitment to have transferred all Aboriginal children in their care back to Aboriginal community controlled organisations by 2031.
Life Without Barriers family based care program regional director, Taylor Bartlett said it was part of their contract with the Department of Communities and Justice that they have established relationships with Aboriginal Community Controlled Agencies.
"We are working on the transition of the Aboriginal children back to the community...this is where they should be and not with non-Aboriginal agencies," she said.
"It's a big job but it's what we need to do and you won't find anybody that works within Life Without Barriers that won't acknowledge that it's the right thing to do.
"This is just the start, but I'm very excited to see where we will land in the next couple of years."
Western Life Without Barriers cultural sports specialist Mark Merritt said he felt this was a long time coming.
"We're not sure if it's the right answer but it's definitely in the right direction or a step towards that anyway, so I feel proud to say as an Aboriginal man that we are moving together," he said.
Mr Merritt said reconciliation was a "two-way street".
"Our children have to understand what reconciling is and what it looks like, so we have to help and reconcile some wrongs of the past together," he said.
"It will definitely benefit children in terms of giving them some more opportunities to better their situation and circumstances, I feel as though it will bring some light onto some hard truths that are necessary in order for change to be implemented."
Mr Merritt said he felt the plan had the potential to influence a lot of policy and could change the mindsets of the broader community.
"Regardless of which organisation has our children, they are still community members, and they are still from a country and they are still a part of that country," he said.
"Australians are a part of the same story, we have to understand that, it's not your story and my story - it's ours."
You can check out the rest of the Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan here.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
