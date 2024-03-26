Macquarie White's triumph headlined by Wallace, but not the one you may think

For much of this season, like many others in recent times, Mark Wallace has been the danger man for Macquarie White.
The captain and club veteran may often bat himself down the order and give everyone else a chance, but he's regularly been the hero with his all-round play or leadership in the RSL Kelly Cup.
But on Saturday, in the biggest game of the season, it was his daughter Charlotte who stole the show.
Charlotte Wallace took four wickets in a crucial spell to help minor premiers Macquarie White defeat CYMS Green in the third grade grand final.
Wallace's decisive spell helped knock over CYMS Green for 111 after Macquarie White had earlier been bowled out for 143.
A close encounter was expected in the decider after Macquarie White had won by just two wickets when the two teams met in the first week of semi-finals on March 9.
The grand final started in controversial fashion as CYMS Green captain Kevin Newbold failed to officially name himself for the match, leading the things to be paused briefly as confusion reigned.
Eventually, Newbold was given the all-clear and it was his side which started the better.
A boilover was looming at one point as Luke Patis (26) was the only member of Macquarie White's top seven to make double figures.
But, in a partnership which proved crucial to the final result, David Elder and Kish Perera helped the side recover from 7/67.
Elder made 34 from 46 and Kish Perera hit 33 from 26 to drive Macquarie White close to the 150 mark.
CYMS made a steady start in the chase before opening bowler Michael Kent, another key figure in the match, removed Heath Larance (11) and Lawson Roe (14) to make it 2/30.
Then, the Wallaces took the ball.
As father Mark kept things tight and built pressure at one end, Charlotte did the damage at the other.
She finished with 4/27 from seven overs, with the big wickets of Craig Pettit (16) and Matt Ellis (2) among her haul.
Mark chimed in with a fine 2/15 from eight overs while Kent finished with 3/20 from his eight.
The 42-run win on Saturday came after Macquarie White was beaten by just seven runs by CYMS White in last season's decider.
This season, the side responded by losing just once on the way to grand final glory.
