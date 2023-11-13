Macquarie Blue may not have won on Saturday but you can't fault Veer's efforts.
With a couple of big scores already this season, Veer made 91 not out from 74 balls as he tried to will his side over the line against RSL but it wasn't to be.
One of many men on this list who have played first grade.
Richards has been somewhat of a regular in this column since its inception and fired with the bat on Saturday.
Making 81 not out in Rugby's successful run chase against CYMS White, Richards helped his side score an impressive win over the defending premiers.
What looked like a tricky run chase for CYMS Green at one point wasn't the case after Williams' knock.
Making 64 off basically as many balls, the Cougars' opener made light work of the Newtown Everest bowling attack in what was another win for CYMS Green.
One of the most destructive innings we have seen this season.
Tracey is a noted bowler but on Saturday his batting was outstanding, making 72.
The Newtown Tigers all-rounder hit six fours and as many sixes to help his side score a big win.
Another week and another selection for Hamilton who has secured his second spot in this side for the season.
Coming to the crease with his side moving slowly, Hamilton hit 68 from just 37 balls as the Newtown Tigers dominated South Dubbo.
With his side in a bit of trouble, the former Newtown first grader dined out on any loose balls against the Newtown Strikers.
The Narromine skipper hit 61 not out from 42 balls in an innings which included 10 fours and a single six but it wasn't enough.
Kerr's knock helped Narromine make 8/210 before the Strikers passed the total with ease.
It seems in every match RSL Colts play this season someone different stands up and it was McGirr's turn on Saturday.
Coming to the crease with his side 3/45, McGirr stuck to his guns and managed to make 64 not out from 74 balls as RSL won again.
Probably the performance of the week.
The Macquarie White skipper was unstoppable on Saturday, taking 4/41 before looking amazing with the bat.
Wallace hit 87 not out for his side as they successfully defeated the Newtown Rhinos.
Four wickets and a half-century? It's good enough to get Gupta in this week's team.
The Newtown Strikers' gun took 4/28 from eight overs before firing with the bat.
Gupta hit 61 not out from 42 balls in an innings which included 11 boundaries.
A Newtown stalwart, Gardiner just keeps producing for the Tigers each season and he was at again on the weekend.
The towering pace bowler took 3/17 from just eight overs as Newtown scored a big win over South Dubbo to keep them near the top of the ladder.
Another strong performance from the Narromine all-rounder on Saturday earns him a spot in this week's team.
Taking on the Newtown Strikers, Flemming took 4/37 after missing out earlier in the day with the bat.
Unfortunately, it wasn't to be for Narromine as the Strikers chased down the runs in 34 overs.
