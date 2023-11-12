This season we'll be bringing you the best performers of the RSL Whitney Cup each week and providing an insight on where each first grade match was won and lost.
The second round of two-day fixtures got under way on Saturday and once again, sides failed to bat their 75 overs but there were still some valiant efforts.
It was a runfest at No.2 Oval between Rugby and RSL Colts, with the former winning the toss and electing to bat.
Rugby was eventually bowled out for 213, giving RSL 24 overs to bat on day one and the men in red finished 1/119.
Newtown's bowling attack fired at No.1 Oval against Souths.
The Tigers kept things tight with the ball to bowl out Souths and were just 95 before making their way to 2/189 off 35 overs as the day ended.
Meanwhile, CYMS and Macquarie are locked in a tight battle at No.3 Oval.
Macquarie sent CYMS into bat and the Cougars managed to make 208 before they were bowled out.
Macquarie were forced to face 11 overs before the end of play and are 2/24.
The experienced Newtown opener had a bit of a slow start to his season but on Saturday, he was at his best.
Dunlop hit 86 not out for the Tigers as they claimed a first innings win against Souths.
Facing just 100 balls, Dunlop could go on to make a big score next weekend and help give Newtown the chance of an outright win.
It should come as no surprise given the talent this man has but Bower is seemingly making cricket look very easy at the moment.
After a massive match against Souths last round, the former NSW Country representative took another five-wicket haul against Rugby on Saturday.
Taking 5/43 from 16.3 overs, Bower was on fire before blasting 81 not out from just 64 balls to help RSL close in on a first-innings win.
A classic two-day performance from Skinner.
Taking 2/16 from 13 overs with the ball, the Newtown veteran loves the chance to work into a big spell.
When it came time for Newtown to bat, their former captain opened up with Dunlop and made 54 from just 49 deliveries as the Tigers cruised past Souths' total.
About time this bloke had a go.
After barely scoring a run for CYMS all season, Barber finally spent some time in the middle and he needed to as well, with the Cougars 3/29 when he came to the crease.
Making 83, the Cougars middle-order batter is no doubt going to be feeling the effects of his long innings for days to come.
The Rugby opener loves playing RSL Colts and he was at it again on Saturday.
Wheeler made 41 opening for his beloved club before being removed by his boss and fellow member of this week's team, Mitch Bower.
A solid knock to get things started for Rugby.
He's been a consistent member of this column to start the year and Bayliss made another strong contribution on Saturday.
With his side losing wickets all around him early, the Parkes-based all-rounder made 40 before he was bowled just after the drinks break.
With his side somewhat in trouble at 5/105, Shepherd helped get Rugby to a solid score.
Making 47, the Rugby youngster's innings got his side to 213 before they were bowled.
He's been absent from the bowling crease over the last few weeks but the youngest Skinner brother made his mark against Souths.
Finishing with 4/37 from 13 overs, the former Western Zone bowler made the most of the bowler-friendly conditions.
CYMS were in trouble at 7/119 before Edmunds hit 43 from just 69 balls during his innings.
When it came time to bowl, the Cougars quick took 2/3 from six overs.
Quality.
On a hot and humid day, Strachan's first 10-over spell was seriously impressive.
The big man bowled just 10 overs on day one and picked up 2/16, including the wickets of Fletcher Hyde and Thomas Nelson, both of whom have been in good form.
A solid performance by the youngest Green who featured on Saturday alongside his older brother and father.
The left-arm pace bowler took 3/30 from his 11 overs to help bowl CYMS out for 208.
