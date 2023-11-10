It's not the annual Charity Shield, but footy fans in the western area will still have the chance to attend an NRL pre-season fixture next year.
The St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers will head to Mudgee in February, fine-tuning things ahead of what they hope is a much-improved showing in 2024.
The match at Glen Willow Stadium will be played on Saturday, February 24.
The Dragons had played the annual Charity Shield pre-season fixture against South Sydney in Mudgee for the past six seasons. That match will be played at Wollongong a week prior to the Mudgee game due to the Rabbitohs being one of four NRL clubs playing in Las Vegas in early March.
Manly has also previously played an NRL premiership match at Mudgee but won't be doing so in 2024, with travelling to Las Vegas also given as a reason by the Sea Eagles.
Bathurst will host the west's lone NRL premiership match next season due to its ongoing partnership with the Penrith Panthers.
The Dragons and Tigers will head to Mudgee having finished at the foot of the ladder in 16th and 17th respectively last year.
There's been changes at both clubs with Shane Flanagan taking over as coach at St George Illawarra while Benji Marshall has replaced Tim Sheens in the top job at the Tigers.
The pre-season match at Mudgee will kick-off at 8.05pm.
