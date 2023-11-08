Western Zone will debut a number of players at the November's NSW Country Championships in Orange after their 16-player squad was announced.
Dubbo's Marty Jeffrey will captain the new-look side which will feature 10 first-time opens players.
Western coach Andrew Zell will have a largely new side at his disposal in late-November for the tournament with only Matt Everett, Ben Knaggs, Ed Morrish, Bailey Edmunds and Jeffrey returning from last year's side.
Parkes' Zac Bayliss has earned his way back into the squad after strong performances in the Western Zone Premier League.
Youngster Ted Murray, Lachlan Rummans and Tom Blowes have all been selected to make their debuts as has Parkes all-rounder Harry Bayliss.
Bathurst opening batter Bailey Brien has also been selected along with his representative teammates Ben parson and Tanvir Singh.
Dubbo CYMS duo Matt Purse and Thomas Nelson have been rewarded for their strong seasons so far with selection as has Orange's Joey Coughlan.
Blowes, Nelson and Brien will all only feature in the three one-day matches while the remainder of the squad plus Harry Pearce will play in the T20 matches on November 23.
Aggressive Dubbo opening batter Ben Wheeler is one of the unlucky players to miss out as has Bathurst duo Ryan Peacock and Connor Slattery.
Western Zone will open its NSW Country Championships campaign against Southern Districts on November 24 at Orange's Wade Park.
