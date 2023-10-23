Andrew Zell has won NSW Country Championships as a player but now he wants to help Western Zone to the title as a coach.
Almost 12 months on from his first time coaching Western, the former South Dubbo quick is preparing for his next Country Championships campaign in Orange.
Last season was Zell's first in charge of the group as Western finished second by just a point, losing their opening day match against the Central Coast which evidently saw them miss the final.
"It will be really interesting to see how we back up, we did well last year but let ourselves done on the first day because it was a game that we could have won," he said.
"I kind of deliberately sat back a little last year because obviously I'm in Sydney and I know a few of the boys but I didn't want to come back in and be this heavy hand. That's not my role.
"I think I can sink my teeth into a bit this year, I just want to give some guidance and application about things at the next level up. I didn't want to make blokes more nervous than they have to be in these games."
It's been a lean run for Western at the competition with their last title coming in 2016/17 and they've only won three carnivals since 2000.
However, this season looks to be somewhat of a changing of the guard for the region as younger players put their hands up for selection with stand-out performances.
Dubbo batter Ted Murray topped the Western Zone Premier League for runs scored, all while in the middle of his HSC exams.
Murray looks like a certainty to be selected looking from the outside and Zell believes there is a wealth of young talents in the area.
"It's really exciting, from the few performances I have seen, not that I have seen a lot in person, I got to catch one of the Western Zone Colts games," he said.
"The selectors have the job of picking the side, I've been in contact a little bit to try and give my thinking about how the wicket will be and over the four days about the style of the side we pick as well as the depth we need in certain areas."
While Western's 2022 campaign was less than ideal, there are a few things in their favour heading into November's carnival.
Western wicket-keeper/batter and reigning NSW Country Player of the Year Matt Everett scored the most runs at a carnival ever last season, in Orange.
The home side will play all three of their one-day matches and both of their T20 clashes at Wade Park, a ground they also had for every match last carnival.
A batters' paradise, Zell said the venue will definitely give the selectors a lot to think about when constructing a squad.
"We had the same last year, that is what probably forms a lot of thinking about how we structure a side and a squad," he said.
"If there is no rain or anything about then it is a pretty flat deck. We've really got to be targeting 270 or 300 each day, we have to have that focus."
The Western squad is expected to be announced during the week.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.