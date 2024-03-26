Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Desire to fix up a car puts Shai on the road to being the best in the country

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
March 26 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Shai Copelin was growing up there was a MINI out the back of the house that she was determined to fix.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.