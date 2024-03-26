Desire to fix up a car puts Shai on the road to being the best in the country

When Shai Copelin was growing up there was a MINI out the back of the house that she was determined to fix.
Her Dad told her if that was her plan, she would have to learn how to do it.
While working in the automotive industry wasn't something Ms Copelin had dreamt about, she had been developing an interest in vehicles and owning a really nice car.
In 2006 she started her apprenticeship at Gilgandra Motor Sales and Service for Frank Chandler.
"I had a teacher tell me 'why would you want to become a mechanic? You'll never find a husband.' How old is that way of thinking?" Ms Copelin said.
She wasn't just told she would never find a husband but had people in the town question her sexuality.
"It's nothing to do with sexual preference. It's about an interest."
Ms Copelin worked for Mr Chandler, then at Western Plains Automotive, building her career up to service manager.
But wanting a better work life balance after having her daughter, Ms Copelin ended up at TAFE NSW, where she currently works as the product manager of automotive.
One of her recent accomplishments has get conditional approval for TAFE to teach a certificate three in electric vehicles.
But for Ms Copelin, her main goal is always about how the TAFE students feel. She wants them to leave any automotive course with a passion for the industry.
For her ongoing hard work, Ms Copelin has just received the 2024 Barbara Cox Award. It recognises high-achieving women in Australia's automotive industry.
"It was pretty daunting because you think 'Have I done enough?' Have I been innovative enough? Have I done the best for the industry? I suppose it's that impostor syndrome," she said.
After winning the award, Ms Copelin wanted only one thing - to show it to her children.
"I have an award that says I'm woman of the year and it's linked to my industry that I've worked so hard in. I really wanted my daughter to see her potential," she said.
The money she's been given for winning the award will be used to develop her pilot program. Ms Copelin hopes to give young people the opportunity to experience parts of the automotive industry and hopefully develop a passion for it.
From when she first started, Ms Copelin has seen the industry change. Women now account for 16.64 per cent of people working in automotive roles.
"Being a woman shouldn't hold you back," she said.
"I'm not here to convince 100 woman to go and join the industry because I had a great time. I'm here to convince the one per cent that want to be in the industry to take a leap and enjoy themselves. Do the stuff they love, learn the skills that will help them not just in their trade but in their normal life.
"Having a trade promotes pride. You can accomplish stuff and you build this self-esteem because you can fix things...and I think that's really important too."
Ms Copelin said one day being a female in the automotive industry will no longer be noteworthy.
As for the MINI she wanted to fix growing up, it's still a work-in-progress.
"To me that car is something I never want to get rid of because it started my journey... It's the one I want perfect. It's the one I want to retire in," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.