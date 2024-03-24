Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Council looks to sell 'one of the leading' saleyards as agent pleas for it to stay

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated March 25 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A local stock and station agent has pleaded for the 'very successful' Dubbo saleyards to remain in the council's hands.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.