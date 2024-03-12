'Stiff as a brick' Sergey putting aside his nerves to dance for cancer

Sergey Shchetinin describes him as a brave person but that hasn't stopped the nerves abut his upcoming dance performance.
Mr Shchetinin is one of this year's participants in the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer.
The event pairs local stars with a dance school to learn a routine which is performed at the gala night in April. All the money raised on the night, as well as in the fundraising event beforehand, go to Cancer Council NSW.
Mr Shchetinin said the Stars of Dubbo was an opportunity for him to experience something new for "an amazing cause".
"I thought 'why not out myself out there and see how it goes?'" he said.
Like many of the participants in the Stars of Dubbo, he's also seen the impact cancer has had.
"In the last six months we lost two guys to cancer just within the community we know and it's just one of those things, it's always on our minds. I just hate seeing it. You always know someone, even now there are three or four people who are going through it," he said.
But when it comes to the dancing, Mr Shchetinin - who has been paired with Orana Dance Centre - said he was "as stiff as a brick".
He said he had never been to a dance studio before and the Orana Dance Centre dancers who he was performing with were "just next level".
"I'm fairly, I would say, brave person in social events but I can't keep up with them. I feel nervous around them because they so know what to do," Mr Shchetinin.
While having done jujitsu helps with the body movement and ability to follow instructions, Mr Shchetinin said they young dancers just pick it up so fast.
The Dubbo star is currently organising a fundraising dance for anyone under 18-years-old. It will be held at Orana Dance Centre on Saturday, March 23.
Donations can also be made via his Stars of Dubbo page.
