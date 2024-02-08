After 10 years behind-the-scenes, Jason's dancing onto the stage

He's been behind-the-scenes of the Stars of Dubbo since it started but now Jason Dearmer is going to be in the spotlight.
The Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer pairs local stars with a dance school to learn a routine which is performed at the gala night in April.
All the money raised on the night, as well as in the fundraising event beforehand, go to Cancer Council NSW.
"People from Cancer Council have asked me to get up on stage a few times but it either hasn't been the right time or I thought other people would be better off doing it while I do stuff behind the scenes," Mr Dearmer said.
"But now it's time for me to be in the spotlight on the stage, and raise some money for Cancer Council."
Thankfully, Mr Dearmer isn't intimidated by the thought of busting a move.
"I don't mind a bit of a dance every now and again and I'm not afraid to in front of people. I've got some Just Dance games at home that I'll break out every now and again," he said.
"I feel really confident in the capable hands of Urban Edge and Kalitha [Huggett] the teacher there."
While he didn't want to reveal too much about his performance, Mr Dearmer gave away a little hint.
"My role at Taronga Western Plains Zoo is as work health and safety specialist, so probably expect something either around animals or around safety. I'll just leave it there," he said.
Having taking part in the Relay for Life, Biggest Morning Tea and Daffodil Day, Mr Dearmer said the Stars of Dubbo was the last event on his "fundraising bucket list".
His wife, dad and grandfather have all been impacted by cancer, he's also had friends who have been diagnosed with the disease.
And Mr Dearmer's fundraising is off to a flying start. He's already raised more than $1200, thanks in part to dressing up as Santa during December for donations.
Another two big fundraising events are also coming up: Cancer's a Drag! with Timberlina and Friends at Taronga Western Plains Zoo on Friday, March 22, and a fundraiser at F45 Training Dubbo.
Mr Dearmer said he wanted his fundraisers to have a fun component.
"It's a bit boring walking around with a hat asking for donations," he said.
As a long-term volunteer with the Cancer Council, the star knows all too well how the money raised from the event will help those in need.
"Cancer Council operates 97 per cent on donations... I've seen the impact of where it goes and a lot of that is the Transport to Treatment services that running in the Dubbo region, as well as financial services, legal services, and counselling services through the 13 11 20 number," Mr Dearmer said.
Donations can be made via the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer website.
