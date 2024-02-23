New telehealth service set to improve care for older residents

Distance from specialists, transportation complications and waiting times are three regional health challenges that will be improved with the launch of RFBI's digital health service in Dubbo.
The $15,000 Visionflex telehealth carts are said to improve access to high-quality care for residents.
RFBI Dubbo Masonic Village hosted a show-and-tell demonstration for residents, families and health professionals to see the Visionflex telehealth carts in action.
They were walked through the capabilities of the cart, including the real-time diagnostic tools that will be used to support telehealth appointments, and benefits of the service.
Like many regional health centres, one of the prominent issues faced by RFBI Dubbo Masonic Village is connecting residents with GPs and specialists.
The introduction of telehealth carts allows for a seamless experience to reduce the number of times residents are transported to hospitals or specialist offices.
RFBI Dubbo Masonic Village general manager, Delwyn Gates, said to connect a resident with a health professional, GPs and specialists one either had to leave their busy practices or on-site staff had to transport residents out of the Village.
"We can now do a comprehensive consultation virtually, which benefits village residents, the health professionals who care for them and the wider Dubbo community," she said.
Supported by Public Health Network funding paired with RFBI's additional investment, the onsite team can improve access to high-quality care for residents by utilising the telehealth cart's exam camera, ECG machine and wound probe.
"For example, if a resident is experiencing mild chest pain, we can use the ECG machine onsite with the doctor virtually, who can hear and see what is happening in real-time," Ms Gates said.
"This helps our staff get more timely results, without the transportation and waiting times, and ensures quick, effective care."
RFBI's CEO, Frank Price, said it was important to embrace technology to be able to provide increased care to ageing Australians, particularly important for those living regionally.
"Progressive health practices, including telehealth services, are vital to address the challenges that regional-living older Australians face," he said.
"Tackling these challenges will ultimately advance the diagnosis process and reduce the number of hospitalisations within the community.
"We're conscious that the goal is not to replace face-to-face appointments but to better support health professionals in providing high-quality care to residents when in-person visits are challenging."
The service has already welcomed positive feedback from residents and health professionals within village communities across New South Wales, with many older Australians embracing technology to assist in overcoming barriers to support their health and well-being.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.