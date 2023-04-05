A new $29 million health hub including a 37-bed day hospital is being proposed for the old Telstra site next to the Dubbo Base Hospital.
The proposed development - submitted to the Dubbo Regional Council last week - is stage one of a broader concept plan for the site at 40 Cobbora Road which will also feature buildings for education, residential aged care and respite care.
The first stage of the $150 million concept plan would involve the construction of a four-storey building including a medical centre and day surgery hospital with 15 ward beds, 22 day surgery recovery beds, five pre-op beds and three operating theatres.
The building would also have space for consulting rooms, education and ancillary retail like a florist and cafe.
Lauson Investments, who submitted the development application, say the proposal is consistent with the aims of the Department of Planning and Environment's Central West and Orana Regional Plan as it provides health and education services and supports the region's ageing population.
"The Regional Plan notes that to strengthen the role of Dubbo as a regional city, it needs to capitalise on sectors such as education, professional and health services which are proposed in this DA," developers say in the application
"The proposed mixed-use development and in specific, the medical and educational land uses would support the Dubbo Education and Health Precinct."
The site is located within the Dubbo Health and Innovation Precinct and was previously occupied by a Telstra depot which has since been demolished. It is currently clear except for an existing structure on the northern boundary and 49 mature trees.
"The proposed land uses would strengthen Dubbo's role as a regional city and support the surrounding land uses of a similar nature such as the Dubbo Private Hospital, Lourdes Hospital, Charles Sturt University and Dubbo TAFE," the application says.
"By developing the vacant site, the proposed precinct development would support the activation of surrounding land uses, share public spaces and allow for smart work or co-working hubs."
Stage one of the plan would involve the removal of some of the on-site trees and all structures and the construction of the building and associated off-street parking, internal roads and landscaping.
Later stages of the concept plan would see the construction of a four-storey respite day care building, three-storey residential aged-care facility with 80 beds and a two-storey building with 56 independent living units for seniors.
These buildings would be connected by a large central civic space featuring paved pedestrian zones, extensive planters and trees and ground-floor retail spaces.
The development application for stage one and the site concept plan will be on exhibition until April 24.
