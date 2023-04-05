Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

NDIS file lawsuit against LiveBetter over death of Orange client

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyah Lucas, pictured here in 2015, died in 2022. Legal proceedings have now commenced in regards to her death. Picture by Jude Keogh.
Kyah Lucas, pictured here in 2015, died in 2022. Legal proceedings have now commenced in regards to her death. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Legal action has been taken against LiveBetter following the death of an Orange woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.